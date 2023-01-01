Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Idaho Springs

Idaho Springs restaurants
Idaho Springs restaurants that serve salmon

Two Brothers Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Two Brothers Deli

1424 Miner St, Idaho Springs

Avg 4.8 (122 reviews)
Takeout
St Mary's Salmon Salad$14.79
Small batch smoked salmon, sliced apple, green onion, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and housemade dill cucumber sauce on sesame semolina bread.
"Slacker" Salmon Wrap$12.99
Small batch smoked salmon, green onions, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar jack cheese.
More about Two Brothers Deli
MTN Prime Steakhouse - 1600 Miner St

1600 Miner St, idaho springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lemon Caper Salmon$27.00
More about MTN Prime Steakhouse - 1600 Miner St

