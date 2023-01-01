Salmon in Idaho Springs
Idaho Springs restaurants that serve salmon
More about Two Brothers Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Two Brothers Deli
1424 Miner St, Idaho Springs
|St Mary's Salmon Salad
|$14.79
Small batch smoked salmon, sliced apple, green onion, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and housemade dill cucumber sauce on sesame semolina bread.
|"Slacker" Salmon Wrap
|$12.99
Small batch smoked salmon, green onions, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar jack cheese.