Idaho Street Espresso
Come in and enjoy world famous Caffe Darte Coffee and pastries!
495 S. Idaho Street
Popular Items
Location
495 S. Idaho Street
Wendell ID
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burnt Lemon - Jerome
Come in and enjoy!
Elevation 486
Open for lunch and Dinner Monday through Saturday. Lunch starts at 11:00 am. Happy hours from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Dinner begins at 5:00. Come in and enjoy!
016 Pizza Pie Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Life Better Blended