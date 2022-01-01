Go
Toast

Idaho Street Espresso

Come in and enjoy world famous Caffe Darte Coffee and pastries!

495 S. Idaho Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bikini Bottom
pineapple, coconut ,strawberry with or without splash of sunny d.
Shark Attack
Blue Raspberry, coconut, and Lime with a pom drizzle.
White Chocolate Mocha
White chocolate with steamed milk and espresso.
Sex on the Beach
Vanilla, peach, mango, passion fruit, coconut and orange.
Carmelo
White chocolate, caramel and toasted marshellow
Creme Brûlée
White chocolate, caramel and brown sugar cinnamon.
Caramel Macchiato
Basically caramel, vanilla steamed with whole milk and espresso.
German Chocolate Cake
Chocolate, coconut and Irish Cream
Bear Bait
Red Raspberry, Strawberry and Huckleberry.
Create Your Own
See full menu

Location

495 S. Idaho Street

Wendell ID

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burnt Lemon - Jerome

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elevation 486

No reviews yet

Open for lunch and Dinner Monday through Saturday. Lunch starts at 11:00 am. Happy hours from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Dinner begins at 5:00. Come in and enjoy!

016 Pizza Pie Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston