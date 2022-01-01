Go
Toast
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Ideal's Sandwich and Grocery

Ideal's Sandwich and Grocery

Come in and enjoy!

2108 Angier Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

San Pellegrino$1.50
See full menu

Location

2108 Angier Avenue

Durham NC

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe' @ Durham Tech

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy and our fresh local grilled Items, fresh salads and produce, and many other items including extensive catering options and more!

Farmside Kitchen

No reviews yet

Home of the Farmbowl
hello@farmsidekitchen.com

J. Lights Market & Cafe

No reviews yet

Full Kitchen, Full Bar, Beer, Wine & Cocktails to-go.

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

No reviews yet

Visit Tobacco Road Sports Cafe in Durham for a unique dining experience overlooking the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and located on the American Tobacco Campus, within walking distance to the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC). Enjoy fresh, local food, exceptional service, and infinite sports.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston