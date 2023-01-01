Idle Hour Biergarten- Atlantic Beach - 153 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
153 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, NC 28512, Atlantic Beach NC 28512
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
4 Corners Diner - Atlantic Beach
No Reviews
100 E Fort Macon Rd. Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
View restaurant