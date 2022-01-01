Go
Idle Hour

Parked on Quincy’s Hancock Street, Idle Hour offers a funky take on everything from the bar’s imaginative cocktails to its perplexing character, in both dishes and decor. The menu is composed of new-age globally inspired flavors catering to the senses.
The atmosphere is a comfortable, nostalgic vibe, with warm brick walls, a hand-crafted teak bar, coupled with textures and patterns to wrap it all up. Gather a group of friends to sit on our long communal table, or share a more low-key experience with our smaller tables.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1464 Hancock St • $$

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)

Popular Items

Hanger Steak$30.00
green goddess mashed potatoes, honey glazed heirloom carrots
Wings$15.00
house spicy wing sauce, buttermilk aioli drizzle
Citrus Salad
Veggie Burger$14.00
Cajun veggie burger, lettuce, pickles, buttermilk dressing, house everything burger bun. served with fries
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
goat cheese, apple cider reduction, crispy onion strings
Fried Pickles$9.00
thin and cripsy, with honey dill sauce
Hummus$10.00
Salmon Tartare$15.00
smoked soy, wasabi, cucumber, jalapeno, house chips
Hot Chix Sando$16.00
Nashville hot chicken, cole slaw, house pickles, everything seasoning bun, fries
Burger$16.00
lettuce, pickles, special sauce, cheddar, house made everything bagel seasoning bun, fries
See full menu

Location

1464 Hancock St

Quincy MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
