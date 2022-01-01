Idle Hour
Parked on Quincy’s Hancock Street, Idle Hour offers a funky take on everything from the bar’s imaginative cocktails to its perplexing character, in both dishes and decor. The menu is composed of new-age globally inspired flavors catering to the senses.
The atmosphere is a comfortable, nostalgic vibe, with warm brick walls, a hand-crafted teak bar, coupled with textures and patterns to wrap it all up. Gather a group of friends to sit on our long communal table, or share a more low-key experience with our smaller tables.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1464 Hancock St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1464 Hancock St
Quincy MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Epicurean Feast
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering
Crush Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Liberty Tavern
Come in and Enjoy
Tokenfire
Come in and enjoy!