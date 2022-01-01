Go
Ido Bar & Grill

Home of Great Steaks, Seafood & Burgers. Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1537 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle mayonnaise.
Cajun Chicken Salad$13.99
Char-broiled cajun chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, cucumbers & homemade croutons.
Crock French Onion$7.49
with crustini and melted Swiss cheese.
Candied Pecan Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled Feta & candied pecans served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Fish Fry On Line$16.99
Fresh Cod fillets, lightly breaded with fries, cole slaw, Carol's hot rice, bread & butter.
Bowl Soup$6.99
Bowl of Chef's choice!
Steak Wrap$12.99
Grilled sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, crisp bacon, steak sauce aioli & sun dried tomato basil wrap.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Toilets
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1537 S Main St

Akron OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
