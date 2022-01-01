Go
Idyology

Great food in a gorgeous rustic creekside setting - prepared with love and served with a smile! What's YOUR idyology?

54905 N Circle Drive

Popular Items

Apple Juice$4.00
Asian Duck Stir Fry$30.00
Cheesy Herb Fries$14.00
Split Pea Soup (vegan)$12.00
Greek Salad$16.00
Pasta with Butter$10.00
Flash-Fried Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Pan-Roasted Salmon (with vegetable & rice)$34.00
Risotto (with shitake mushroom, vegetable & sun-dried tomatoes (vegan)$23.00
Chicken Parmesan (with garlic-tossed linguine)$27.00
Location

54905 N Circle Drive

Idyllwild CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
