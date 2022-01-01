Go
International Grill and Bar

PIZZA • GRILL

PIZZA • GRILL

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (565 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Platter$60.65
- Two Koobideh Kabob Skewers
- One Chicken Kabob Skewer
- One Kenjeh Kabob Skewer
- One Lamb Kabob Skewer
- Rice, Parsley, Onion, Grilled Tomatoes and Peppers
Lamb Koobideh Kabob$17.65
Sautéed Broccoli$4.65
Turkish Eggplant App.$6.65
Smoked roasted eggplant mixed with kashk (yogurt whey), mint, garlic and sautéed onion served with bread
Makhsous Kabob$19.65
One skewer of Koobideh and One Skewer of Chicken Kabob
Chicken Kabob$15.65
One skewer of marinated chicken cooked over an open flame, served with saffron basmati rice
Koobideh Kabob$15.65
Turkish Eggplant Pizza$11.65
Pizza with cheese, smoked roasted eggplant, kashk (yogurt whey), mushroom, mint, garlic and sautéed onion
Tiramisu$6.65
Dolmeh$6.65
Stuffed green vine leaves with rice and mild herbs
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd

Athens GA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

