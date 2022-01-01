Go
Ignite Brewing Company

Making Beer Make A Difference
It all started with curiosity around community & craft – how can we create a better community & a better beer. Enjoy Ignite's high quality craft beer with your family & friends in our taproom & everywhere we distribute.
Ignite Brewing Company offers a wide selection focusing on quality, great taste and original recipes made from fresh ingredients. Our most important ingredient? Curiosity. We love to explore, experiment, and experience new creations and share them with you!

600 W. Tuscarawas Ave

Popular Items

Women On the Rise
Gose with Blackberry and Lime - 4.4% ABV 12 IBU. To honor International Women’s Day - the women of Ignite descended upon the brewhouse and crafted a spectacular Blackberry and Lime Gose.
Ignite the Lights$5.00
Winter Ale - 7.5% ABV 35 IBU. Do you have visions of cinnamon sugar dancing on the rim of your glass? How about a malty delicious melody of ginger and honey joyfully carrying you into your holiday celebrations? It's that glorious season to hang the stocking with care, decorate the tree, and Ignite the Lights!
Weird Day Wit$5.00
Witbier - 5.2% ABV 19 IBU.
Weird Day Wit is a traditional Belgian Wit brewed in collaboration with our friends from Modern Methods Brewing Company in Warren, Ohio in early March 2020 - the day taprooms as we know it were ordered to close. And while the days right now are certainly weird, this beer is meant to serve as a reminder that collaboration and connection continues to be so important – even if it has to be virtually for now. Savor the hazy wheat and spicy orange flavors of this great Wit.
La Luz Especial$5.00
American Lager - 5.2% ABV 22 IBU.
La Luz Especial or The Special Light. Whether it’s chasing sunsets made of gold or making memories for when you’re old. La Luz is THE Mexican Lager, for when you want to stop time with a twist of lime, and savor that which gives meaning to your life.
Winter Seltzer
Seltzer with Plum and Apricot - 5.2%
Mysterious Blonde
Fruited Blonde Ale (v1.2) - 5.2% ABV 26
Who is that Mysterious Blonde, you may ask? Our experimental Blonde Ale pairs our Matchstick Blonde with a wide variety of flavors and ingredients to pique your curiosity. This blonde is a taproom exclusive and may disappear before you know it.
This Mysterious Blonde features dried sour cherries that delivers a softer and more mysterious cherry profile than our traditional Cherry Blonde.
Location

600 W. Tuscarawas Ave

Barberton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
