Ignite Brewing Company

Witbier - 5.2% ABV 19 IBU.

Weird Day Wit is a traditional Belgian Wit brewed in collaboration with our friends from Modern Methods Brewing Company in Warren, Ohio in early March 2020 - the day taprooms as we know it were ordered to close. And while the days right now are certainly weird, this beer is meant to serve as a reminder that collaboration and connection continues to be so important – even if it has to be virtually for now. Savor the hazy wheat and spicy orange flavors of this great Wit.

