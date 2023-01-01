Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Ignite Group - Catering and Brewery - Stockyards Brewing
A map showing the location of Ignite Group - Catering and Brewery - Stockyards Brewing View gallery

Ignite Group - Catering and Brewery - Stockyards Brewing

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

137 Glasgow St

Kitchener, CN N2G 4X8

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

137 Glasgow St, Kitchener CN N2G 4X8

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Graffiti Market - Graffiti Market
orange starNo Reviews
137 Glasgow St - Suite 385 Kitchener, CN N2G 4X8
View restaurantnext
The Rich Uncle Tavern - The Rich Uncle Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
45 King Street West Kitchener, CN N2G 1A1
View restaurantnext
Eggholic - Waterloo
orange starNo Reviews
31 University Avenue East Waterloo, CN N2J 2A2
View restaurantnext
Kismet Restaurant - 160 University Avenue West Unit 20
orange starNo Reviews
160 University Avenue West Unit A Waterloo, CN N2L 3E9
View restaurantnext
meetpoint - 1 The Boardwalk Mall, Ln #400
orange starNo Reviews
1 The Boardwalk Mall, Ln #400 Waterloo, CN N2T0A6
View restaurantnext
Crowsfoot General Store - Crowsfoot General Store
orange starNo Reviews
1872 Sawmill Road Conestogo, CN N0B 1N0
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ignite Group - Catering and Brewery - Stockyards Brewing

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston