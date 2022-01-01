Go
Iguana Wana Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

Great Food. Good Times. Handcrafted Cocktails.

9080 76th Street

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$8.95
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Chimichanga$14.95
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef, shredded ORGANIC chicken or pork and cheese then deep fried and served with sour cream and guacamole.
Carnitas$14.95
A Mexican tradition — specially-seasoned pork served with verde sauce (spicy green chile) on the side and your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas.
Churros$6.25
Baked pastry filled with vanilla custard, rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Iguana Wana Enchilada$13.95
Soft corn tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese with your choice molé, verde, or ranchero sauce.
Kids Tacos$7.95
Alambres Con Queso$16.95
ORGANIC chicken mixed with a medley of grilled bell peppers and onions, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Choice of soft corn or flour tortillas.
Pastel Tres Leche$6.25
Traditional Mexican three milk cake topped with a vanilla whipped cream frosting.
Kids Grilled Cheese$7.95
Location

Pleasant Prairie WI

Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
