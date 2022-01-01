Go
  • Simsbury
  • Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

Sports bar with 20 beers on tap and a delicious food menu!

21 Iron Horse Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Tenders
Medium Cheese 12"$13.25
7 Pc Wings$11.00
A good snack
Cheese 8"$7.50
Curly Fries
Garlic Knots$9.00
1/2 Sheet Cheese$17.50
Cheese 16"$16.50
10 Pc Wings$15.75
Meal for one
Location

21 Iron Horse Boulevard

Simsbury CT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plan B

No reviews yet

So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

Popover Bistro & Bakery

No reviews yet

We love creating amazing food you'll tell your friends about! Our mission is to source local, healthy, organic products whenever possible. We have many gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options on our menu. Breakfast is served open to close!

Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

