Go
Toast

IKE & BGs- Niagara

Soul Food

56 Niagara Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baked Mac & Cheese$5.25
20oz Bottle Soda$2.50
Regular Steak + Beef Sausage$13.00
Served w/ fried onions, cheese + sauce
BBQ Ribs$21.99
Regular 8" Steak Hoagie w/ FF & Soda$12.99
Cabbage$4.50
Fried Fish (Haddock)$19.99
Coleslaw$3.50
Fried Chicken$17.50
Traditional Wings$14.99
Served w/ blue cheese
See full menu

Location

56 Niagara Street

Buffalo NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

Chocolate Bar

No reviews yet

The Chocolate Bar is a sweet and sexy concept with a casual family friendly menu.
Everything from Filet to seafood The Chocolate bar has something for everyone.
At night the Chocolate Bar transforms into a great place to enjoy one of our world class martinis, a bottle of wine or a chocolate fondue for 2.
The perfect place for any private party or special event, our incredible dessert selection and our extensive menu has something for every occasion. Choose from our fun selection of Chocolate Bar T-shirts. Franchises available. The Chocolate Bar, where everything is better with chocolate !

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bocce Club Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston