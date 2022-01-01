Ike & Oak Brewing Company
Independently owned local brewpub.
6315 Main St
Location
6315 Main St
Woodridge IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lima Fresca
Come in and enjoy!
Wheatstack
ORDER PICK UP, CURBSIDE OR DELIVERY!! THANKS FOR CHOOSING WHEATSTACK!
Friaco’s Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
Mojo's East Coast Eats
Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks and East Coast Fare in the Western suburbs of Chicago.