Ikebana Zen

Contemporary Omakase restaurant in Hell's Kitchen!

401 w 53rd street

Popular Items

Sashimi Omakase Togo$58.00
10 pieces of Sashimi + 1 Maki Roll
Edamame, Miso Soup, and Salad Included.
Salmon Roll$9.00
6 Pieces Per Order, Add Avocado Or Cucumber For $1
Egg Panna Cotta$8.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
6 Pieces Per Order, Add Avocado Or Cucumber For $1
Sushi Omakase Togo$48.00
6 pieces of Sushi + 1 Maki Roll
Edamame, Miso Soup, and Salad Included
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
6 Pieces Per Order, Add Avocado Or Cucumber For $1
Avocado Roll$8.00
6 Pieces Per Order, Add Avocado Or Cucumber For $1
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
6 Pieces Per Order, Add Avocado Or Cucumber For $1
Tuna Roll$10.00
6 Pieces Per Order, Add Avocado Or Cucumber For $1
Salmon Special$21.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Salmon, Tempura Flakes
Location

New York NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
