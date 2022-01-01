Go
A map showing the location of Ikeda Japanese Dining
Sushi & Japanese

Ikeda Japanese Dining

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

841 Reviews

$$

18900 Beach Blvd #112

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

18900 Beach Blvd #112, Huntington Beach CA 92648

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Zankou Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McKenna Cafe Huntington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

30 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Capone's Italian Cucina

No reviews yet

Capone's Italian Cucina is a family owned restaurant located conveniently in Huntington Beach on Beach Blvd. Chef Dino's experience and mastery in the kitchen take your palette on a journey to exquisite flavors. The only thing that may outdo his passion for cooking is his creativity. A true artist when it comes to creating dishes and blending flavors. Come and join countless others who have already discovered the tastes of Capone's Italian Cucina!

Ikeda Japanese Dining

orange star4.6 • 841 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston