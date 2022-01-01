Go
Ikedo Ramen

Come and enjoy a perfect bowl of ramen just the way you like it!

TAPAS • RAMEN

983 Port Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (556 reviews)

Popular Items

Scallion Pancakes$4.95
Crispy, flaky, flatbread with scallions, house made gyoza sauce
YES to UTENSILS
ADD UTENSILS TO CART needed with your order. If no selection is made, you will NOT receive utensils.
Clear Soup$2.50
Chashu Pork Bun$3.95
Steamed bun, lettuce, chashu pork belly, Japanese mayo, house made sauce
Chashu Ramen$14.95
Roasted chashu pork belly, fish cake, half cooked egg, bamboo shoots, black fungus, green onion, black garlic oil in house tonkotsu broth
Gyoza (6 pcs)$5.95
Pan fried or steamed pork and chicken dumplings with house made gyoza sauce (6 pieces)
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$15.95
Roasted chashu pork belly, fish cake, half cooked egg, bamboo shoots, corn, green onions, pork chilli paste, red chilli pepper, black garlic oil and hot oil in spicy tonkotsu broth
Crispy Chicken Bun$3.95
Steamed bun, lettuce, crispy fried chicken, Japanese mayo, house made sauce
Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
BUILD YOUR OWN RAMEN
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

983 Port Washington Blvd

Port Washington NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
