Ikedo Ramen
Come and enjoy a perfect bowl of ramen just the way you like it!
TAPAS • RAMEN
983 Port Washington Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
983 Port Washington Blvd
Port Washington NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
16 Handles
Come in and enjoy!
42 Main St
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Schmear Bakery and Market
Schmear Bakery and Market is located on Main Street in the heart of Port Washington across from the LIRR train station. The store has been completely renovated from its tired years as a grocery store. The idea behind Schmear is to provide the community with excellent food using locally sourced ingredients, superb customer service and an inviting environment to gather. The store will feature fresh bagels, pastries, a sophisticated coffee program, salad bar, and sandwiches.
Herb&Olive
Modern market and dining concept highlighting the influence of Greek products on Mediterranean cuisine.