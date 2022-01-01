Go
Toast

Ike's Artisan Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

2020 Cumberland Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2020 Cumberland Avenue

Middlesboro KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Angelo's In The Gap

No reviews yet

From the gateway to the west to a stronghold for both the north and the south during the civil war Cumberland Gap is etched in our nations history. Our facility was built in the 1890's and has been, to name just a few, a livery stable, town bank, brothel and many other things over its history...it now stands as Angelo's in the Gap, an Italian cuisine restaurant with recipes over 20 years old, open 7 days a week. Most everything made from scratch to ensure freshness and utmost of quality. Live music Wednesday - Saturday starting at 7:00pm. We are a full service restaurant and tap house (29 currently). Good Food, Good Friends, Good Times.

Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad - Pineville

No reviews yet

Sauced is a fast-casual restaurant featuring fresh ingredients and sauces house-made daily. Go through the line and craft your own dish as we prepare it in front of you. With us you are the Sauce-Boss!

Bubba Brews Sports Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston