Go
Toast

Ike's Cafe and Grill

We are a fine dining West African Cuisine serving restaurant.

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

1250 Tech Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Suya$16.00
Fried Plantains$4.99
Puff Puff$2.50
Peanut Soup$17.00
Okra Soup$20.00
Egusi$19.00
Jollof side$9.00
Starch
Meat pie$4.00
Jollof Rice$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1250 Tech Dr

Norcross GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Contigo Peru

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy Peruvian traditional cuisine at its best!

Cru - Liburn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Indio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco n Madres

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston