IL Bosco Pizza

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

918 N. 5th St. • $$

Avg 5 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

Valentina$17.50
red sauce, pepperoni, cheese, calabrian chili, finished with a honey drizzle
Maria$15.50
Pesto, cherry tomato, garlic, mozz
Joanna$17.50
red sauce, spicy sausage, spicy pepperoni, mozz
Caesar$9.00
romaine, traditional Ceasar dressing, our special croutons and fresh shaved mozz
Pepperoni$14.50
red sauce, spicy pepperoni, mozz
Carmela$16.50
red sauce, sausage, spinach, caramelized onions and fresh mozz
Biaggia$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
Adrianna$14.50
- red sauce, cheese, tomato sauce, basil
Caprese$9.50
THE BEST salad. Burrata cheese on a bed of fresh mozz, drizzle of pesto and basalmic, topped with cherry tomatoes
Fried Ravioli$9.90
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

918 N. 5th St.

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

