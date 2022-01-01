Go
IL Bosco Pizza

PIZZA

7120 E Becker Ln • $$

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese$14.90
red sauce, and fresh mozz
Ranch Side$0.75
Joanna$17.90
red sauce, spicy sausage, spicy pepperoni, mozz
Valentina$17.90
red sauce, pepperoni, cheese, calabrian chili, finished with a honey drizzle
Pepperoni$15.90
red sauce, spicy pepperoni, mozz
Maria$15.90
Pesto, cherry tomato, garlic, mozz
Carmela$16.90
red sauce, sausage, spinach, caramelized onions and fresh mozz
Adrianna$14.90
- red sauce, cheese, tomato sauce, basil
Caesar$9.90
romaine, traditional Ceasar dressing, our special croutons and fresh shaved mozz
Biaggia$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7120 E Becker Ln

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
