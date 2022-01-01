Go
Il Brigante

214 Front Street

Popular Items

Rigatoni Funghi e Salsiccia$24.00
Fresh tubular pasta in a rich, pick sauce with mushrooms and sweet Italian sausage.
Bruschetta$14.00
Classic Italian tomato bruschetta.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$12.00
Alternating layers of sponge cake and limoncello infused mascarpone cream ,decorated with limoncello sauce
Insalata Mista$13.00
Organic greens, Cherry tomatoes in balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad$17.00
Romaine salad tossed in our homemade dressing.
Rigatoni Alla Norma$22.00
Tubular pasta in a rich tomato sauce, topped with eggplant, fresh basil and ricotta salata.
Mussels Marinara Sauce app$17.00
Sauteed Mussels in a marinara sauce
Rucola Pera E Gorgonzola$17.00
Rucola salad with pears and Gorgonzola cheese in extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing.
Rucola e Parmigiano$16.00
Rucola topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano in extra virgin olive oil and lemon.
Insalata Tricolore$16.00
Radicchio, fennel and rucola in olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Location

214 Front Street

New York, NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
