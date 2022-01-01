Go
Toast

il Capo Pizzeria

Il Capo Pizzeria is a family owned pizzeria in North Scottsdale featuring wood fired Neopolitan style pizza and authentic New York style pizza. In addition to the two styles of pizza, Il Capo offers hand made pasta, gelato, antipasti, house made desserts, craft beer, boutique wine and specialty cocktails. Il Capo uses only the finest ingredients either imported from Italy or locally grown.

7366 E Shea Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$4.50
Baked pizza dough, chopped garlic oil & parsley, served with a side of marinara
18" BYO$27.00
Choice of 3 half and half toppings, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Side Ranch$0.50
Caesar$11.00
Romaine hearts, house made croutons, pecorino romano & garlic-parmesan dressing
NY Cheese Pie
San marzano tomato sauce, shredded east coast mozzarella, parmesan & oregano
Pepperoni Pie
Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni
Bianco
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & garlic oil
Roasted Beets$12.00
Organic baby arugula, golden & red roasted beets, goat cheese, pistachios, honey-shallot vinaigrette, balsamic reduction & sea salt
Diavolo
Hot sopressata, sausage, Calabrian chilis, ricotta, basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce & drizzle of Calabrian chili honey
Margherita
San marzano tomato sauce, house-pulled mozzarella, fresh basil & evoo
See full menu

Location

7366 E Shea Blvd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea

No reviews yet

Lettuce serve you.

Crust Brothers

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned family run business. We specialize in a one a kind pizza crust recipe that is crispy on the bottom but soft and fluffy on top. Our pizza sauce has been passed down through generations and we are extremely generous with our toppings. We also feature amazing salads and subs with a diverse beer and wine list. Our restaurant will take you back to your hometown pizzeria. We are passionate about hospitality. Our mission statement is "Fun, Happy, Pizza" and that applies to our guests as well as staff.

Cook & Craft-Shea

No reviews yet

a locals eatery

Happy's Hamburgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston