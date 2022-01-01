Go
Il Casale Belmont

Rustic Italian cuisine inspired by our old family recipes and traditions.

50 Leonard St.

Popular Items

Tufoli al Pomodoro$24.00
tubular pasta, san marzano tomato sugo, grana padano, basil
[Available Gluten Free upon request]
Citrus Salad$16.00
baby green leaf lettuce, orange supremes, clementine, mozzarella, bacon, pinenuts, sesame, creamy blood orange vinaigrette
[Gluten Free]
Broccoli Rabe$8.00
extra virgin olive oil, garlic.
[Gluten Free]
Eggplant Parmigiana$26.00
delicately layered eggplant with tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella
Kid's Pasta$12.00
Burrata$16.00
full ball of creamy burrata, pistachios, mediterranean honey, oregano, evoo, smoked sea salt, grilled pugliese
[Available Gluten Free upon request]
Ravioli ai Formaggi [special]$32.00
bay scallops, brown butter beurre blanc, lemon thyme, almond chive pesto
Pollo alla Parmigiana$26.00
chicken cutlet, tomato basil sugo, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, arugula and cherry tomato salad
Grilled Salmon$34.00
couscous, bacon wrapped asparagus, honey mustard glaze.
[Available Gluten Free upon request]
Tagliatelle Bolognese$30.00
The traditional… 9 hour ragu of beef, pork, veal, chicken, mirepoix, vino sangiovese, a little sundried tomato paste, sage,
and a handful of secrets
[Available Gluten Free upon request]
50 Leonard St.

Belmont MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
