Il Casale Lexington

Rustic Italian cuisine inspired by our old family recipes and traditions.

1727 Mass. Ave

Popular Items

Cacio e Pepe Salad$15.00
kale, frisee, pecorino, cherry tomato, black pepper, marinated celery, lemon vinaigrette
Arancini (6)$18.00
six porcini-risotto balls, melted mozzarella center, truffle-honey glaze
Bruschetta Pomodoro$11.00
grilled pugliese bread rubbed with garlic, crushed ripe cherry tomatoes,
sicilian oregano, maldon sea salt, evoo
Pollo Parmigiana$26.00
chicken cutlet, tomato basil sugo, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, arugula and cherry tomato salad
(this dish does not come with a side of pasta)
Pollu alla Marsala$29.00
chicken scaloppini, marsala sauce, wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed spinach
(this dish does not come with a side of pasta)
Tagliatelle Bolognese$28.00
A traditional... 9 hour ragu of beef, pork, veal, chicken, mirepoix, vino sangiovese, a little sundried tomato paste, sage, and a handful of secrets
"Nonna's Meatballs" (6)$22.00
three traditional pork and beef “polpette al sugo,” tomato ragú, pecorino romano, basil
Burrata$18.00
full ball of creamy burrata, pistachios, mediterranean honey, peaches,
strawberries, oregano, evoo, balsamic, grilled bread
Cavolini$15.00
crispy fried brussels sprouts, truffle tapenade, aged balsamic, grana padano
Eggplant Parmigiana$26.00
delicately layered with tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella
(this dish does not come with a side of pasta)
1727 Mass. Ave

Lexington MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
