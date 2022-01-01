Go
Il Culaccino

Franco’s Restaurant Group is excited to introduce Il Culaccino, open for your enjoyment seven days a week in the South Loop’s McCormick Square community. Sample unique wines and delicious plates accompanied by the friendly and superior service that has become the hallmark of Franco’s Restaurant Group, family-owned since 1989.

2134 South Indiana

Popular Items

Pipette Vodka$17.00
Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Ricotta
Orecchiette$19.00
Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, White Wine Sauce
Tortellini Carbonara$19.00
Prosciutto, Peas, Cream Sauce
Pasta Marinara$16.00
Loaf Of Bread$3.50
Beet Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Nonnas Meatball$14.00
Homemade Beef & Pork Meatballs, Topped with Marinara, Parmesan
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$9.00
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Cesar Dressing
Location

2134 South Indiana

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project

A brewery focused on co-fermentation

Crab Bucket No. 1

Come in and enjoy!

Moody Tongue

Founded in 2014 in Chicago by cousins Jared Rouben (Brewmaster) and Jeremy Cohn (CEO), Moody Tongue is built on the philosophy of culinary brewing, appealing to those with a discerning palate or, as Rouben describes, a "moody tongue." Utilizing his extensive culinary background and brewing education, Rouben approaches brewing with a chef's mindset. In 2019, the brewery relocated and expanded to launch two all-new dining concepts -- a casual, à la carte tasting room, The Bar at Moody Tongue, as well as an upscale, intimate restaurant, The Dining Room at Moody Tongue, both led by nine-time Michelin-starred Executive Chef Jared Wentworth.

Apolonia

We bring you Apolonia! Chef Stephen Gillanders' highly anticipated second restaurant has found it’s home at 2201 S. Michigan Ave in the South Loop. Apolonia, named after Gillanders’ Grandmother, will focus on Mediterranean cuisine with a finely curated beverage program to match.

