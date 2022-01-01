Go
Il Gattopardo

Passion is our main ingredient!

13 West 54th Street

Popular Items

Chicken breast$45.00
Grilled free-range chicken breast, marinated with lemon zest and fresh thyme served with Brussel sprouts sautéed with guanciale
Veal chop Milanese$65.00
Veal chop “Milanese” style with arugula salad, olive oil and balsamic dressing
Sparkling Water$12.00
large bottle
Ginger Ale$6.00
Crispy salad$22.00
Crispy salad with seasonal radicchio, frisée, fennel, rainbow carrots, and radishes, with red wine vinegar and olive oil
Monkfish$54.00
Pan seared monkfish with spring vegetable ragout, light sun-dried tomato and Taggiasca olive dressing
Verdure Grigliate$40.00
Chefs’ selection of organic seasonal grilled and/or sautéed vegetables
Diet Coke$6.00
Coke$6.00
Beet Salad$24.00
Oven roasted organic beet and robiola cheese over baby kale, finished with toasted walnuts
Location

13 West 54th Street

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
