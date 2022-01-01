Go
Toast

Il Paradiso

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

110 Shoprite Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (316 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.25
Boneless Chicken Wings (12)$14.95
Regular Slice$2.50
(2LT) Soda$4.00
Chicken Wings (12)$14.95
Stromboli$13.00
16" Cheese$16.50
Original Knots (6)$4.50
Twisted Tuesday Pizza$12.95
Original Knots (12)$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

110 Shoprite Blvd

Ellenville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ricke Len's Country Restaurant & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Dale

No reviews yet

Just Eat The F***** PIzza

Mountain Brauhaus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Danke Schön!

Crunchies

No reviews yet

Crunchies. What else?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston