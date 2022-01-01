Go
Il Poeta - Forest Hills

Fine Northern Italian Dining. Chef Mario DiChiara- Michelin recognized - Bib Gourmand recipient.

PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

98-04 Metropolitan Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

Gnocchi di Patate Fatti in Casa con Salsa al Taleggio, Rucola e Noci$21.00
Homemade potato gnocchi in Taleggio cheese sauce, baby arugula and walnuts
Penne con Salmone e Asparagi a Salsa alla Vodka$23.00
Pasta with salmon and asparagus in vodka sauce
Insalata Cesare$12.00
Traditional Caesar salad
Caprese a Modo Nostro$13.50
Vine tomato and fresh mozzarella with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic dressing
Tagliolini del Poeta$25.00
Homemade pasta with procini mushroom sauce, wrapped with imported speck and truffle oil
Petto di Pollo in Crosta di Parmigiano con Purè di Patate$23.00
Chicken breast in parmesan crust, white wine and lemon sauce served with mashed potatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

98-04 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

