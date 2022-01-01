Go
il porcellino salumi

Artisanal Hand Crafted Crazy Delicious Sandwiches & Salads

SANDWICHES

4324 W. 41st Ave. • $$

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)

Popular Items

The Wook Sandwich$13.00
Whipped Goat Cheese, Salted Apple Butter, Roasted Carrots & Apples, Shaved Fennel, Arugula & Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette on Toasted Sourdough
The Pastrami Sandwich$16.00
House Smoked Wagyu Beef Pastrami, 1000 Island Dressing, House Caraway Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss on Rye Toast
Root Vegetable Salad$14.00
Local Greens, Whipped Goat Cheese, Roasted Vegetables, Roasted Apples, Shaved Fennel & Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette
The Bacon Sandwich$15.00
Shaved Peach Wood Smoked Bacon, Apple Butter, Jalapeno Aioli, Tomato, Pecora Fondue & Baby Romaine on Toasted Sourdough
Breakfast BLT$11.50
Peach Wood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Vine Ripe Tomato, Baby Arugula & Garlic Aioli on City Bakery Sourdough Toast
The Hoggie Sandwich$15.00
Capicola, Soppressata, Berkeley Ham, Aioli, Pickled Peppers, Tomatoes, Local Greens & Red Wine Vinaigrette on Toasted Ciabatta
The Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
House Smoked Turkey Breast, Peach Jam, Poblano Aioli, Pickled Tomatillos, Baby Romaine & Vinaigrette on Sourdough Toast
The Roast Beef Sandwich$15.00
House Roast Beef with Horseradish Creme Fraiche, Melted Cheddar, Onion Jam, Cider Gastrique & Arugula on Toasted Baguette
Deep River Potato Chips$3.00
Denver made Morgan's Potato Chips
Breakfast Burger$12.00
Maple Sage Breakfast Sausage Patty, Bacon Jam, Fried Egg, Vine Ripe Tomato, Baby Arugula, Special Sauce & American Cheese on City Bakery Ciabatta Roll
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Business Services
Catering
Takeout

Location

4324 W. 41st Ave.

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
