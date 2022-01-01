Go
IL Posto

122 Washington Street

Popular Items

Penne Alla Vodka$17.00
House made vodka sauce over Penne.
Build your own pizza$13.00
Porcini with Fresh Pappardelle$26.00
mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, gorgonzola cream sauce, truffle oil
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
served with spaghetti
Garlic Bread W/ Mozzarella$8.00
Arancini Balls$9.00
rice, parmesan, onions, garlic
The Bee's Knees$17.00
tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, pepperoni & honey
Endive and Arugula Salad$14.00
candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, green apple, champagne dressing
Bolognese$21.00
Tomatoes, minced beef, garlic, wine and herbs. Served over rigatoni or gnocchi.
Cacio e Pepe$16.00
spaghetti, pecorino, black pepper
Location

Norwalk CT

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
