Il Posto

The complicated simplicity of Italian food & wine.
Authentic Italian cuisine, extensive wine selection, served flawlessly by a professional service team presenting a unique and elevated style of hospitality described as a contemporary Colorado interpretation of classic fine dining.

2601 Larimer St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1875 reviews)

Popular Items

Risotto Funghi$24.00
chef’s selection mixed mushrooms, parsley, garlic, truffle oil, grana padano
Location

2601 Larimer St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
