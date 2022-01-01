Go
Toast
  • /
  • Luray
  • /
  • IL VESUVIO Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

IL VESUVIO Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

402 W Main St • $

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$7.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing
Small Cheese Pizza$7.99
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large The Works Pizza$16.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Steak & Cheese Sub$8.50
toasted hoagie with mayo, steak, fried onions, american cheese, lettuce and tomato
Wings (12)$14.99
Garlic Knots$8.99
baked homemade dough with our garlic butter sauce topped with parmesan and a side of tomato sauce
French Fries$2.50
fried french fries
Large Cheese Pizza$10.99
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large Pepperoni Pizza$12.99
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Caesar Salad$7.50
lettuce, croutons, parmesan and ceasar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

402 W Main St

Luray VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ciros Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Ciros Pizza in Stanley. Order with confidence at our locally owned friendly restaurant. We provide quality food ingredients and products to our customers. Try our homemade marinara sauce today!

DANS STEAKHOUSE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red White & Buffet

No reviews yet

Red White & Buffet is an American Restaurant Locally Owned and Operated.
We believe in Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Happiness through making life easier with a buffet, which gives food Liberty & hopefully your belly will be very Happy! .

Southern Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston