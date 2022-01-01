Go
IL Vicinato Ristorante

The only italian authentic food in the chicago land area!!

2435 S Western Ave Chicago

Popular Items

Eggplant Parmigiana$15.00
Bruschetta$10.00
Banana Foster$8.50
Sauteed Broccoli$6.00
Pasta Carbonara$15.00
Creme Brulee$6.50
Location

2435 S Western Ave Chicago

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
