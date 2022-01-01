Go
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

5214 N Nevada Ave ste 140

Popular Items

Testarossa - 05
Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, mushrooms, fresh oregano
Pepperoni - 02
Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano
Rustica - 07
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, capers, fresh oregano
Il Vicino - 32
Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, walnuts
Molta Carne - 11
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, capocollo ham, marinara sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, mushrooms, fresh oregano
Margherita - 01
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Marinara and Mozzarella - 50
Della Casa - 31$6.50
Romaine, asiago, tomatoes,
Salsiccia - 06
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh oregano
Caesar - 33
Romaine, Spanish white anchovy, house-made creamy, Caesar dressing, siago, ciabatta croutons
Location

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0089

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Whistle Pig Brewing

Come on in and enjoy!

High Rise Pizza Kitchen

Chef driven hand stretched pizza made from scratch with love, amazing ingredients and attention to detail We are locally owned and operated in beautiful Colorado Springs, CO

Balanced Journey Nutrition

Our meals are prepared to ensure that it is possible to eat the things we love in a healthy way. Eating healthy meals does not mean you have to sacrifice quality or taste and you definitely don’t have to break the bank. We take care of the planning and cooking so that you can spend more time on the important things in your life!

