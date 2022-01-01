IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
4817 E DOUGLAS
Popular Items
Location
4817 E DOUGLAS
WICHITA KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Belmont
Come on in and to enjoy Happy Hour
every day from open until 6:00 pm!
The Belmont - Online
Let us help make your Valentines Day one to remember! We have a pre-set 5 course dinner with 3 drink pairings for sale for Monday, Feb 14th only. There is limited seating and reservations are required for this event online. Please reach out if you have any questions.
Edgemoor
Legendary Sandwiches - Almond Smoked Chicken - Hand Breaded Tenders
Crown Uptown Theatre
Come in and enjoy!