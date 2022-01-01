IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

Go
4817 E DOUGLAS

Molta Carne - 11
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, capocollo ham, marinara sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, mushrooms, fresh oregano
Bianca - 13
Capocollo ham, spicy mozzarella, gorgonzola, blended goat cheese, portobella mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomatoes, fresh rosemary
Salsiccia - 06
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh oregano
Combo$14.95
Margherita - 01
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Pollo e Pumante - 04
Roasted chicken, garlic oil, asiago, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh basil
Penne Alfredo - 28$12.25
Baked penne, traditional alfredo sauce,(butter, cream parmesan), fresh oregano
Della Casa - 31$6.50
Romaine, asiago, tomatoes,
Pepperoni - 02
Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano
Caesar - 33
Romaine, Spanish white anchovy, house-made creamy, Caesar dressing, siago, ciabatta croutons
Location

4817 E DOUGLAS

WICHITA KS

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
