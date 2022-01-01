Go
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

3403 CENTRAL AVE

Popular Items

Il Vicino - 32
Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, walnuts
Pepperoni - 02
Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano
Salsiccia - 06
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh oregano
Margherita - 01
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Pollo e Pesto - 18
Roasted chicken, pesto mayonnaise, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, roasted red peppers
Caesar - 33
Romaine, Spanish white anchovy, house-made creamy, Caesar dressing, siago, ciabatta croutons
Molta Carne - 11
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, capocollo ham, marinara sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, mushrooms, fresh oregano
Rustica - 07
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, capers, fresh oregano
Della Casa - 31$6.50
Romaine, asiago, tomatoes,
Spinaci - 34
Fresh Spinaci, pesto dressing, gorgonzola, roasted red pepper flakes, pine nuts, red onions,
Location

ALBUQUERQUE NM

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
