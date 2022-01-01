Ilario's Italian Cuisine

Pho Thai Son

No reviews yet

At Pho Thai Son, we share our passion for authentic Vietnamese cuisine with our Austin community through our extensive menu of fresh, delicious, and affordable dishes that we have been serving since 2001. Our Kyle location opened in 2006. From our variety of pho to our vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, rice plates, and more, everything we serve offers you the flavors, aromas, and textures of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

We invite you to enjoy our dishes in our relaxed, feels-like-home space, or order your favorite menu items online, and we’ll prepare them for you to pickup. Either way, we’re sure to treat you to a culinary adventure you won’t soon forget. It’s authentic Vietnamese dining -- from our family to yours.

