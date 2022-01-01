Ilario's Italian Cuisine

Go
Popular Items

Chicken Florentine Lasagna*$13.95
Layers of pasta, grilled chicken, and spinach with onion and garlic smothered in our delicious alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. A truly flavorful and rich alternative to our original lasagna.
Vegetarian Lasagna*$14.95
For those who prefer a protein-free lasagna, this multi-layered pasta offers just the right blend of cheeses, butternut and yellow squash, zucchini, and fresh leeks - all smothered in our own vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti*$11.95
Spaghetti pasta topped with our homemade marinara sauce. Your choice of regular or multi-grain spaghetti. Add meatballs, meat sauce or Italian sausage for $1.
Seafood Lasagna*$16.95
If you like seafood, you'll love layers of lasagna pasta with fresh shrimp, crabmeat, red onions, and red and green peppers - all smothered in your choice of alfredo or vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Pizza*$5.95
A 10" cheese pizza that your little ones can call their own. Extra toppings available for $1 each.
Baked Lasagna$13.95
Multi-layered pasta stuffed with the perfect blend of cheeses, specially seasoned ground beef and topped off with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Mostaccioli*$14.95
Just like mom used to make. This homemade dish offers a wonderful mixture of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses perfectly baked over multi-grain penne pasta, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, white onions, and peppers - all in our marinara sauce.
Large Caesar Salad*$8.95
A meal sized version of freshly tossed romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons, and our delicious caesar dressing.
Cheesecake*$6.95
Our mouth watering cheesecake served with your choice of strawberry, chocolate, caramel, raspberry or vanilla syrup and whipped cream.
Tri-Colored Tortellini*$12.95
Cheese-filled tortellini smothered in your choice of alfredo or vodka sauce and sautéed to perfection.
Location

5401 FM 1626 Suite 810

kyle TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
At Pho Thai Son, we share our passion for authentic Vietnamese cuisine with our Austin community through our extensive menu of fresh, delicious, and affordable dishes that we have been serving since 2001. Our Kyle location opened in 2006. From our variety of pho to our vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, rice plates, and more, everything we serve offers you the flavors, aromas, and textures of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.
We invite you to enjoy our dishes in our relaxed, feels-like-home space, or order your favorite menu items online, and we’ll prepare them for you to pickup. Either way, we’re sure to treat you to a culinary adventure you won’t soon forget. It’s authentic Vietnamese dining -- from our family to yours.

At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

Come in and enjoy!

