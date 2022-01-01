Go
Il Grasso

Come in and enjoy Pacific Northwest Italian cuisine paired perfectly with the wines at J Bell Cellars. A food and wine experience that has been often compared to something in Tuscany itself, find yourself an instant getaway when you come experience Il Grasso.

73 Knight Hill Rd

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp$10.00
King Salmon Romano$34.00
Wild Caught Coho Salmon filet topped with Butter & Parmesan Cream Sauce, Basil Salsa Fresca served with a side of wood-fired Asparagus
Herbed Focaccia & Ellora Olive Oil$6.00
Fresh made herbed focaccia bread served with a side of Ellora Olive OIl (Crete)
Calabrian Chili Peppers$2.00
Spice things up with a side of Calabrian Chili Paste. Think spicy peppers meet olives and enjoy!
Tenderloin (Manzo Tartuffo)$60.00
Wood-fired Grass Fed Black Angus Tenderloin (8 oz.) served with Mascarpone Mash, Wood-fired Veg and Truffle Balsamic
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Zillah WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
