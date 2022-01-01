Il Grasso
Come in and enjoy Pacific Northwest Italian cuisine paired perfectly with the wines at J Bell Cellars. A food and wine experience that has been often compared to something in Tuscany itself, find yourself an instant getaway when you come experience Il Grasso.
73 Knight Hill Rd
Zillah WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
