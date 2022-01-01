ili ili Cash & Carry
Come in and enjoy!
2065 s beretania #100
Popular Items
Location
2065 s beretania #100
HONOLULU HI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Margaritas
We create a fresher and healthier Mexican inspired cuisine. Serving you only the best produce and handcrafted margaritas. Feel the difference, and live healthier!
Mahalo,
Margaritas
Papa Kurt's
Papa Kurt's is takeout restaurant centered on local comfort: homestyle charburgers, teri, ahi, and venison
Wagaya
Wagaya is a homey Japanese ramen shop located in Honolulu, HI serving amazing bowls of ramen created from scratch with lot's of love.
Shokudo
Welcome to Shokudo Japanese Restaurant and Bar, where tradition takes a step forward in Japanese casual dining. Conveniently located on Kapiolani Boulevard, near the Ala Moana Shopping Center, Shokudo Japanese offers dishes to please and excite the palate of locals and visitors alike.