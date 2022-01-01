Go
ili ili Cash & Carry

Come in and enjoy!

2065 s beretania #100

Popular Items

Hoagie Roast beef$17.00
Hoagie (baked daily in-house) /Roast Maui wagyu beef/marinated roasted peppers/ a jus/provolone
Choke garlic balls$8.00
fried dough coated in umami garlic butter and parm
Salad Caesar$14.00
Romaine/croutons/house made dressing/boquerones/parmesan
18" Cheese$23.00
Tomato/mozzarella/parmesan
Salad Chopped$14.00
lettuce/soppressata/coppa/prosciutto/pepperoncini/provolone/Italian dressing /parmesan
18" Margherita$24.00
Tomato/mozzarella/fiore di latte/parmesan/basil
18" Iliili Supreme$26.00
Tomato/olives/pepperoni/sausage/onion/peppers
18" Pepperoni$25.00
Tomato/mozzarella/fiore di latte/choke pepperoni
Hoagie Italian$17.00
Hoagie (baked daily in-house)/salami/mortadella/soppressata/mayo/mustard/lettuce/tomato/pepperoncini
18" Funghi$26.00
fiore di latte/king oyster and cremini mushrooms/herbs/pancetta
2065 s beretania #100

HONOLULU HI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
