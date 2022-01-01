Go
ilili NYC

The premier institution of Lebanese food culture and hospitality values in NYC.

236 FIFTH AVENUE

Popular Items

Hummus$13.00
chickpea purée / tahini / lemon / olive oil
Brussels Sprouts$18.00
grapes / fig jam / walnuts / mint yogurt
Tabbouleh$18.00
parsley / mint / tomatoes / burghul / lemon vinaigrette
Baba Ghannouj$15.00
eggplant / tahini / olive oil
Chicken Taouk$27.00
chicken breast / sumac
Falafel$14.00
fried chickpea & fava bean croquettes
Fattoush$18.00
lebanese garden salad / toasted pita / sumac lemon vinaigrette
Warm Eggplant$16.00
tomato / micro citrus / tamarind molasses
Extra Pita for Delivery$2.50
Fried Kibbeh$18.00
spiced beef / onion / pine nuts / yogurt
Location

236 FIFTH AVENUE

NEW YORK NY

Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
