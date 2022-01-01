Go
Toast

Ilios Cafe at CPI

Come on in and enjoy!
Breakfast will be available from
7:30am -10:30am
Lunch is available from
11:00am- 3:30 pm

4300 Sandy Porter Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Charlotte Cheesesteak$5.00
Thinly sliced steak, caramelized onions, bell peppers and sliced American cheese served on a hoagie roll.
Please choose choice of side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Side of Bacon$1.00
Side of Sausage$1.00
Choice of turkey or pork sausage
Create Your Own Omelet$3.00
Toppings:
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mixed or Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
Breakfast Sandwich$3.00
-Choice of Sourdough, English muffin or multigrain bread
-Choice of egg scrambled or fried
-Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss or Pepper Jack Cheese
-Choice of bacon, turkey sausage or pork sausage
Create Your Own Salad$5.00
Choose from:
Greens: Romaine, Mixed Greens, Spinach, Kale, Arugula
Toppings: Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, Edamame, Green Onions, Red Onions, Beets, Pickled Red Onions, Grapes, Blueberries, Strawberries, Peaches, Olives, Chopped Egg, Corn, Black Beans, Tri-Colored Peppers, Banana Peppers, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Snap Peas, Green Beans, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Radishes, Sliced Avocado, Red Cabbage, Hummus, Cauliflower Rice, Farro, Goat Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mixed Shredded Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Croutons, Tortilla Strips, Pistachios, Craisins, Spiced Pecans, Roasted Chickpeas, Almonds, Sunflower Seeds
Choice of Meat: Blackened/Grilled Salmon, Blackened/Grilled Chicken, Blackened Shrimp, Chicken Salad, Falafel, Turley, Ham
Dressings: Caesar, Catalina, Honey Dijon Ranch, Lemon Tahini, Peach Vinaigrette, Mint Vinaigrette, Ranch, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Spicy Ranch, White Balsamic
Side of Hash Browns$1.00
Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Breakfast Meat and Toast$3.00
Scrambled eggs (with or without cheese), hash browns, choice of bread (sourdough, English muffin, multigrain toast) and choice of breakfast meat (bacon, turkey sausage, pork sausage)
Daily Meat and Two Sides$5.00
Friday- Chicken & Dumplings, Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Rice Pilaf,
Peas & Carrots, Squash & Onios
Side of Eggs$1.00
How would you like your eggs prepared?Scrambled, sunny side up, over medium, or fried
See full menu

Location

4300 Sandy Porter Road

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bonzai Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

We are a local, family owned restaurant specializing in Authentic Thai Cuisine made with fresh ingredients and made fresh to order everyday. We are located in the Southwest Charlotte area off of 485 right behind the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0431

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Island Fin Poké Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

37SOL - Charlotte

No reviews yet

37sol blends bold flavors of the Southwest with our own Southern culinary influences. We like to keep things fresh. With a focus on dishes that let seasonal ingredients and select spices shine. The real star of our kitchen is our wood fire grill, and all menu items—from sauces to salsas to handcrafted cocktails—start from scratch and are made to order. All tequilas are 100% agave, citrus fruits are juiced daily, and avocados aren't cut until you order guacamole

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston