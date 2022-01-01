Go
Illegal Pete's

ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO

BURRITOS

1124 13th St • $

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Burrito Box
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
House Hot (XXXtra Hot)$1.00
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Sour Cream
Small Chips and...
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Tomatillo Verde Salsa (medium)$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1124 13th St

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
