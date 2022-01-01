Go
Illegal Pete's

ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO

525 S. Mill Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Build Your Burrito Box
Tomatillo Verde Salsa (medium)$1.00
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Cilantro-Lime White Rice
Large Chips and...
House Hot (XXXtra Hot)$1.00
Location

Tempe AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
