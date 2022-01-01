Go
Illegal Pete's

ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO

BURRITOS

1447 Pearl St • $

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomatillo Verde Salsa (medium)$1.00
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Sour Cream
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Small Chips and...
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
Chips Only - Large'$0.99
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1447 Pearl St

Boulder CO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
