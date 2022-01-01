Illegal Pete's
ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO
BURRITOS
1447 Pearl St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1447 Pearl St
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lost City at Avanti
Enjoy specialty coffee, breakfast, housemade desserts, ice cream and more at Lost City Avanti
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Located in the heart of downtown Boulder, Centro is your home for soulful, authentic Mexican cuisine. Centro’s kitchen takes you on a coast-to-coast culinary tour across Mexico, showcasing specialties from Jalisco, Baja, Veracruz, Yucatán, and Oaxaca. Behind the bar, the team mixes up your favorite margaritas and palomas, while the year-round patio offers Pearl Street’s best people watching.
Corrida
Come in and enjoy!
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
Hot Boar's Head Sandwiches, homemade soups, fresh salads, and Haagen- Dazs ice cream.