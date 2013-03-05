- Home
Illiano's Ristorante & Pizzeria - Middletown
Open today 8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
404 S Main St.
Middletown, CT 06457
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
grilled chicken, mozzarella, spicy buffalo wing sauce
NEAPOLITAN/NY STYLE ROUND THIN CRUST. 16" 8 SLICES
OLD FASHIONED BROOKLYN STYLE. SPECIAL MARINARA SAUCE OVER THE MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH GRATED CHEESE. SQUARE, THICKER CRUST | 16" SQUARE 12 SLICES
FIELD GREENS, APPLES, GORGONZOLA, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. SIDE OF RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE
TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS PLUS GRILLED CHCIKEN, BACON, AVOCADO, AND HARD BOILED EGGS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
Hot Grinders
lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
lettuce, tomato, american cheese
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Gourmet Pizza
sliced potato, scallion, mozzarella, bacon, peppercorn
chopped clams, olive oil, oregano, garlic, romano cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon, mozzarella
seasoned ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese, spinach
sliced tomato, pesto sauce, mozzarella, grated cheese
tomato, red onions, scallion, broccoli, garlic, basil, mozzarella
seasoned ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese.
all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed crust
grilled chicken, mozzarella, spicy buffalo wing sauce
fresh mozzarella, zucchini, shredded mozzarella, olive oil, lemon zest
tomato, red onions, scallion, broccoli, garlic, basil, grilled chicken, mozzarella
sausage, pepperoni, ham, salami, meatballs, cheese
white cheese sauce, macaroni, mozzarella, cheddar, breadcrumbs
pizza sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese
THE WORKS! pepperoni, sausage, meatball, green peppers, onions, mushroom, extra cheese
broccoli, spinach, zucchini, eggplant, cheese
Pizza
HALF MOON SHAPED STUFFED PIZZA WITH POTATOES, SAUSAGE, ONIONS, MARINARA, OLIVE OIL, AND A TOUCH OF CHEESE
NEAPOLITAN/NY STYLE ROUND THIN CRUST. 16" 8 SLICES
OLD FASHIONED BROOKLYN STYLE. SPECIAL MARINARA SAUCE OVER THE MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH GRATED CHEESE. SQUARE, THICKER CRUST | 16" SQUARE 12 SLICES
THE WORKS! PEPPERONI, MEATBALL, SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONION, MUSHROOM, EXTRA CHEESE | 16" SQUARE 12 SLICES
SQUARE. THICK CRUST | 16" SQUARE 12 SLICES
12" OUR DOUGH FOR THIS PRODUCT IS SOURCED FROM "STILL RIDING PIZZA" IN BRIDGEPORT CT
Cold Grinders
lettuce, tomato, & provolone cheese.
lettuce, tomato, provolone
lettuce, tomato, provolone
lettuce, tomato, provolone
lettuce, tomato, american cheese, provolone cheese, & mozzarella chese
ham, genoa, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, provolone
lettuce, tomato, provolone
lettuce, tomato, provolone
lettuce, tomato, provolone
prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers
Appetizers
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA, SOPRESSATA, MORTADELLA, SHARP PROVOLONE, FRESH MOZZ, ROASTED PEPPERS, SICILIAN OLIVES, FIG JAM, OLIVE OIL
8 NEW ZEALAND GREENSHELL MUSSELS SERVED IN A GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE WITH CROSTINI
4 MINI MEATBALL SAUCE AND CHEESE SANDWICHES BUILT ON OUR MINI DINNER ROLLS
12 PER ORDER. DIPPED IN MEDIUM HEAT WING SAUCE AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE
SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE
FRESH MOZZ, TOMATOES, BASIL, OLIVE OIL
MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE
Salads
CLASSIC ROMAINE SALAD TOSSED WITH CROUTONS IN OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING.
LETTUCE, TOMATO, CARROT, CELERY, SCALLION, CUCUMBER, ROASTED PEPPERS, GORGONZOLA, KALAMATA OLIVES. SIDE OF GORGONZOLA VINAIGRETTE DRESSING
TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS PLUS HAM, GENOA, AND PROVOLONE CHEESE. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE.
ICEBERG/ROMAINE BLEND WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND CHERRY PEPPERS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
FIELD GREENS, APPLES, GORGONZOLA, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. SIDE OF RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE
CLASSIC ROMAINE SALAD TOSSED WITH CROUTONS IN OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING.
TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS TOPPED WITH CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
ICEBERG/ROMAINE BLEND WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND CHERRY PEPPERS. TOPPED WITH STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES, FETA CHEESE, AND ANCHOVIES. YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
CLASSIC ROMAINE SALAD TOSSED WITH CROUTONS IN OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING.
TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS PLUS GRILLED CHCIKEN, BACON, AVOCADO, AND HARD BOILED EGGS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
ICEBERG/ROMAINE BLEND WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND CHERRY PEPPERS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
KALE, STRAWBERRIES, SLICED TOASTED ALMONDS, GOAT CHEESE, AND DRIED FIGS TOSSED IN OUR CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS PLUS TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, SHREDDED MOZZ, AND HARD BOILED EGGS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE.
1 2 Gourmet 1 2 Choose
Soups
CLASSIC WHITE BEAN AND PASTA SOUP WITH A TOUCH OF PROSCIUTTO.
CHEESE FILLED TORTELLINI IN CHICKEN BROTH
SPINACH, EGG-DROP SOUP FINISHED WITH GRATED ROMANO CHEESE
Chicken Veal
SAUTEED WITH CAPERS AND GARLIC IN A LEMON WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD
EGG BATTERED AND SAUTEED IN A LEMON WHITE WIN BUTTER SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD.
SAUTEED WITH CAPERS AND GARLIC IN A LEMON WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD
LAYERED WITH PROSCIUTTO, EGGPLANT, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES AND SAUTEED IN A WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD.
SAUTEED WITH MUSHROOMS AND PROSCIUTTO IN A MARSALA WINE SAUCE. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD.
SAUTEED WITH MUSHROOMS IN A MARSALA WINE CREAM SAUCE. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD.
LIGHT AMARETTO CREAM SAUCE WITH SLICED TOASTED ALMONDS. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD
EGG BATTERED AND SAUTEED IN A WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE TOPPED WITH BABY SPINACH AND MOZZARELLA. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD
WITH TOMATO SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PASTA AND DINNER SALAD
WITH TOMATO SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PASTA AND DINNER SALAD
EGG BATTERED AND SAUTEED IN A LEMON WHITE WIN BUTTER SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD.
LAYERED WITH PROSCIUTTO, EGGPLANT, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES AND SAUTEED IN A WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD.
SAUTEED WITH MUSHROOMS IN A MARSALA WINE CREAM SAUCE. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD.
SAUTEED WITH MUSHROOMS AND PROSCIUTTO IN A MARSALA WINE SAUCE. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD.
LIGHT AMARETTO CREAM SAUCE WITH SLICED TOASTED ALMONDS. SIDE OF PASTA AND SALAD
Seafood
crab meat stuffing, butter, lemon, garlic, steamed broccoli, side of pasta and salad
shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, and scungilli served over linguine. served with a side salad
fried shrimp, tomato sauce, mozzarella, served over angel hair with a side salad
crab meat stuffing. steamed broccoli, side of pasta and salad
lemon, garlic, white wine butter sauce over choice of pasta. served with a side salad
baby spinach, shrimp, brandy cream sauce, side salad
spicy marinara, over linguine, side salad
Slices Specialties
spinach, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
fried chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
broccoli, spinach, zucchini, eggplant, mozzarella, garlic
sausage, pepperoni, ham, salami, meatballs, mozzarella
ham, genoa, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, mozzarella
ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
Pasta
little necks, fresh chopped clams, garlic, white wine, butter
mushrooms, peas, ham, cheese filled tortellini, creamy cheese sauce. served with a side salad
fresh tagialtelle pasta, grape tomatoes, caramelized onion, garlic, pine nuts, plum tomato white wine sauce, grated cheese, olive oil. served with a side salad
served with a dinner salad
served with a dinner salad
garlic and oil, grated cheese, chicken stock. served with a dinner salad
served with a dinner salad
served with a dinner salad
served with a dinner salad
pink vodka sauce, ground beef, penne. served with a dinner salad
tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, romano cheese. served with a side salad
served with a dinner salad
served with a dinner salad
sliced chicken breast, artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, mushrooms, garlic, olive oil, white wine butter sauce, tossed with penne. served with a dinner salad
served with a dinner salad
sliced sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil, tossed with your choice of pasta and served with a dinner salad
Create Your Own Pasta
Baked Dishes
lasagna, eggplant parm, and ravioli
stuffed with ricotta cheese and baby spinach topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella. served with a side of pasta and salad
On The Lighter Side
grilled chicken tenders, baby spinach, olive oil. served with a dinner salad
olive oil, garlic, oregano, paprika, lemon, steamed broccoli. served with a dinner salad
5 shrimp, garlic, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, olive oil, whole wheat penne pasta. served with a dinner salad.
Sides
Desserts
A warm raised sugar donut from Neil's Donuts filled with our house-made Cannoli Cream.
Kids Meals
NA Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
404 S Main St., Middletown CT 06457
Gallery
