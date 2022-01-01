Go
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

My name is Dorotheos  and I would like to share our story with you.
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria is your ” home away from home “!
Our recipes stay true to the traditions of “the lands of sun, sea and olive trees”. Our dishes have been inspired by a beautiful blend of Mediterranean cultures that highlight fresh ingredients and delicious food.
At the Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria we strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed.
As a family man from Greece with an amazing wife and two beautiful young daughters, It is a pleasure to have a place big enough for the whole family and friends to gather, enjoy our warm atmosphere, share a hearty, handmade home-cooked meal and feel comfortable to be yourself.
We now invite you to join our family at Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria and thank you for the opportunity to serve you.
Sincerely, Dorotheos and our Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria Family

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

595 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$7.29
Crispy romaine
lettuce, roma tomatoes,
sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red Peppers, pepperoncini, carrots, authentic feta cheese, fresh herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar. Gluten Free Option
French Fries$4.99
Our all-time favorite crispy & golden fries
Steak & Cheese Sub$13.99
Shaved sirloin juicy steak
& American cheese.
ADD sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.49
Our Deep fries Golden cheese sticks cooked to your perfection, served with our homemade Marinara sauce.
! Build Your Own Burger / Sub / Wrap !
Choose your favorite ingredients from the board & build your own mouth-watering Burger, sub or wrap!
Fish & Chips$16.99
Lightly battered fresh cod, fried until perfectly golden brown and served with French fries & coleslaw.
Chicken Wings$10.99
Crispy and juicy chicken wings served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
Parmigiana
Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken, veal or eggplant, topped with plum tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Chicken OR Veal OR Eggplant
Classic Cheese Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with a rich blend of Italian cheeses.
Gyro Wrap$12.99
Beef & Lamb or Chicken.
Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

595 Washington Street

Attleboro MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
