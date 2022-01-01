Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
My name is Dorotheos and I would like to share our story with you.
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria is your ” home away from home “!
Our recipes stay true to the traditions of “the lands of sun, sea and olive trees”. Our dishes have been inspired by a beautiful blend of Mediterranean cultures that highlight fresh ingredients and delicious food.
At the Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria we strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed.
As a family man from Greece with an amazing wife and two beautiful young daughters, It is a pleasure to have a place big enough for the whole family and friends to gather, enjoy our warm atmosphere, share a hearty, handmade home-cooked meal and feel comfortable to be yourself.
We now invite you to join our family at Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria and thank you for the opportunity to serve you.
Sincerely, Dorotheos and our Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria Family
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
595 Washington Street • $$
Location
595 Washington Street
Attleboro MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
