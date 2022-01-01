Go
Toast

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

My name is Dorotheos  and I would like to share our story with you.
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria is your ” home away from home “!
Our recipes stay true to the traditions of “the lands of sun, sea and olive trees”. Our dishes have been inspired by a beautiful blend of Mediterranean cultures that highlight fresh ingredients and delicious food.
At the Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria we strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed.
As a family man from Greece with an amazing wife and two beautiful young daughters, It is a pleasure to have a place big enough for the whole family and friends to gather, enjoy our warm atmosphere, share a hearty, handmade home-cooked meal and feel comfortable to be yourself.
We now invite you to join our family at Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria and thank you for the opportunity to serve you.
Sincerely, Dorotheos and our Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria Family

545 Central Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$8.99
Crispy and juicy chicken wings served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Tender strips of chicken, lightly breaded & pan-fried, served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
! Build Your Own Burger / Sub / Wrap !
Choose your favorite ingredients from the board & build your own mouth-watering Burger, sub or wrap!
Classic Cheese Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with a rich blend of Italian cheeses.
Italian Cold Cut Sub$9.99
Freshly-sliced Genoa salami & Italian ham, mortadella & provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, hot peppers & pickles.
Steak & Cheese Sub$11.99
Shaved sirloin juicy steak
& American cheese.
ADD sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Our Deep fries Golden cheese sticks cooked to your perfection, served with our homemade Marinara sauce.
Gyro Wrap
Beef & Lamb or Chicken.
Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
Fish & Chips$14.99
Lightly battered fresh cod, fried until perfectly golden brown and served with French fries & coleslaw.
French Fries$4.99
Our all-time favorite crispy & golden fries
See full menu

Location

545 Central Avenue

Seekonk MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MidiCi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bajas Fresh Grill - East Providence

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Riviera Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston