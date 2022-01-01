Go
Guelaguetza Restaurant

James Beard Winner serving the best Oaxacan food in the country.

3014 W Olympic Blvd

Popular Items

3 Oaxacan Tacos$17.00
3 tacos served on handmade tortillas. Choose from your favorite Oaxacan meat topping. Served with grilled onions.
Ensalada De Nopalitos$9.50
Tossed cactus salad with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and roasted guajillo peppers.
Tlayuda Veggie$17.00
Tlayuda spread with vegan aciento bean paste, greens, tomato, avocado, cactus, mushrooms and fresh cheese. Vegan option available. *contains nuts. Our Tlayudas are handmade from organic corn and imported from Oaxaca
Enmoladas (Black Mole Enchiladas)$15.50
Black mole enchiladas served with queso fresco, onion, and parsley. Served with Rice
Molcajete de Guacamole$15.00
Our guacamole is mild in spice level. It is blended with fresh lime, cilantro and serrano peppers. Served with queso fresco. Vegan option available
Festival De Moles$40.00
4 individiual servings of mole negro, mole rojo, coloradito and estofado. Served with Shredded chicken on the side, rice and a large handmade tortilla.
Mole Negro$21.50
Black mole served with your choice of chicken breast, thigh or spare pork ribs. Served with rice. This is the mother of all moles, smoky, sweet, with just the right amount of spice.
Horchata$5.00
Sweetened rice-based drink. Topped with fresh cantaloupe, chopped walnuts and a pink cactus fruit syrup. Dairy free.
Tlayuda Tradicional$12.50
Tlayuda Tortilla spread with pork crackling paste, and bean paste, topped with queso fresco, and cabbage. Our Tlayudas are handmade from organic corn and imported from Oaxaca
12pack Tortillas$6.50
12 of our delicious HAND-MADE tortillas. Store in your fridge for up to 3 days.
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
