Graze Kitchen

Charismatic comfort food, but make it plants. #partyinyourplants

7355 S Buffalo Dr

Popular Items

CRAB CAKES$10.00
heart of palm, celery, bell ppr, onion, cornmeal crust, remoulade sauce
MUSHROOM SHAWARMA PITA$15.00
seasoned and sauteed portobello, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tzatziki sauce, parsley (gfo)
FIRECRACKER CAULIFLOWER$10.00
panko breadcrumbs, spicy chili glaze, ranch
COBB$15.00
chopped romaine, deviled tofu, crunchy chickpeas, tomato, avocado, red onion, crispy smoked tempeh, blue cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette (gfo)
FRIES$4.00
KOREAN BBQ$15.00
korean bbq soy curls, grilled sesame baby bok choy, pickled red onion, cilantro, pickled cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds,
gochujang aioli (gfo)
MEXICAN$15.00
cauliflower chorizo, pinto beans, sour
cream, cashew queso, housemade jalapeno
tortilla strips, jalapeno-lime dressing, pickled red onion, house hot sauce
YES UTENSILS
BREAKFAST BURRITO$14.00
quinoa sausage, just egg, avocado, cashew queso, crunchy jalapeno tortilla strips, pico, crema, house hot sauce, graze hash
CHIMICHURRI FRIES$9.00
spring onion chimichurri aioli
7355 S Buffalo Dr

Las Vegas NV

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
